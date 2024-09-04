Lala Kent Welcomes Second Child -- Another Baby Girl!

Ocean is a big sister!!

Lala Kent announced big news on Wednesday: she officially welcomed her second child! In an Instagram Story post, the Vanderpump Rules star wrote over a blacked-out background:

“Welcome into the world, my love.”

She didn’t offer any hints about her newborn’s name, but she did reveal she was born on Tuesday, adding in the Story post, “9.3.24.”

Awww!

And if you turn up the volume, you actually discover the post is far more than a black screen — Lala included audio apparently of the moment the baby girl is born! And momma Lala is just overcome with emotion! It’s so sweet!

Following the cheating scandal and split from ex Randall Emmett, Lala wanted to do things differently this time around. That’s why she got very intentionally pregnant via a sperm donor. And in April, revealed she was pregnant with a girl.

We’re so happy for Lala, her cutie 2-year-old, and the new baby. What a perfect fam!

Reactions??

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram]