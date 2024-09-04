Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Was Diagnosed With Cancer While 3 Months Pregnant! How She Fought To Protect Baby During Risky Treatment... Lala Kent Welcomes Second Child -- Another Baby Girl! Katy Perry Finally Breaks Her Silence On Working With The Controversial Dr. Luke, But... Devastating New Turn In Death Of NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau & His Brother -- Matthew Gaudreau's Widow Is Pregnant Justin & Hailey Bieber's Model Pal Accidentally Reveals Baby Jack's Actual Birth Date! Paris Hilton Claps Back At Fans' Concerns After Toddler Phoenix Explores Catamaran WITHOUT A Life Jacket! Victoria's Secret Model Emily DiDonato Tearfully Reveals She Had A Miscarriage -- And Why It's Left Her Feeling 'Terrified' Talking Surrogacy with Perez Hilton! In Mom Mode! Hailey Bieber Shares NOSTALGIC First Post Since Welcoming Baby Jack!! Justin Bieber Already Has This Dad Gig Down After Birth Of 'Miracle' Baby, Says Insider Former Ellen Show Child Star Sophia Grace Is Expecting Her Second Baby At 21! Lea Michele Is Officially A Mom Of Two!

Lala Kent

Lala Kent Welcomes Second Child -- Another Baby Girl!

Lala Kent has had her second child.

Ocean is a big sister!!

Lala Kent announced big news on Wednesday: she officially welcomed her second child! In an Instagram Story post, the Vanderpump Rules star wrote over a blacked-out background:

“Welcome into the world, my love.”

Related: Hailey Bieber Shows Off Bold New Ring — Push Present From Justin?!

She didn’t offer any hints about her newborn’s name, but she did reveal she was born on Tuesday, adding in the Story post, “9.3.24.”

Lala Kent welcomes second baby!
(c) Lala Kent/Instagram

Awww!

And if you turn up the volume, you actually discover the post is far more than a black screen — Lala included audio apparently of the moment the baby girl is born! And momma Lala is just overcome with emotion! It’s so sweet!

Following the cheating scandal and split from ex Randall Emmett, Lala wanted to do things differently this time around. That’s why she got very intentionally pregnant via a sperm donor. And in April, revealed she was pregnant with a girl.

We’re so happy for Lala, her cutie 2-year-old, and the new baby. What a perfect fam!

Reactions??

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 04, 2024 14:52pm PDT

Share This