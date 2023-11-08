Lala Kent Reveals Jaw-Dropping NSFW Response To Flirty Message She Sent Love Island Cast Member!

Things got steamy in Lala Kent’s DMs!

During a new episode of her podcast Give Them Lala on Monday, the 33-year-old revealed she became interested in one hunky man after seeing his posts pop up on her Instagram multiple times. When Lala decided to find out more about this guy, she discovered he was a former contestant from Love Island USA. Without naming names, she said:

“So I see this hot guy who keeps appearing on my Instagram — not anymore, this happened a while ago. And I’m like, ‘Who is this hot guy?’ Well, in his bio, he has that he was on season something of Love Island or whatever, U.S.”

Buttttt, she didn’t do anything at the time. It wasn’t until later during a trip to New York that she decided to shoot her shot and slide into the DMs! Lala recalled:

“I’m out with Katie [Maloney] in New York. I’m like, ‘I’m just gonna slide in the DM’ I say to him, like, ‘Hi.’”

However, she pulled out her phone and clarified she actually sent the chef’s kiss emoji. And this guy didn’t even waste time to respond with a “hello!” Lala explained:

“He says to me, keep in mind, first message ever, ‘You slide in my DM, you must be trying to get in trouble.”

Whoa! Lala decided to flirt back and replied with a different emoji, sending a smirking face. This resulted in the mystery man text another message – and this time it was totally NSFW! He wrote:

“’You better stop playing before I come over there and blow your back out.”

OMG!?!!

As RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield once said, what happened to hello, how are you, my name is! Jeez! Talking about getting straight to the point. When her brother and co-host Easton Burningham asked if the message worked, Lala revealed:

“No! You took the fun out of it. Within four f**king messages.”

It definitely kills the flirty vibes right away. Still, even though this guy ruined the exchange, Lala still gave him her number. So clearly, his spicy message did, in fact, work! LOLz. You can hear the Bravolebrity tell the entire story (below):

Now we want to know which love islander sent this NSFW text! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Any guesses on who it may have been? Let us know!

