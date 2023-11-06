Lala Kent FINALLY Addresses Ariana Madix Feud Rumors!

Are Lala Kent and Ariana Madix feuding?!

Fans have been wondering this ever since the Give Them Lala podcast host was spotted hugging public enemy no. 1 Tom Sandoval while filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules back in August. She only seemed to double down her support for the controversial star on Friday during the show’s panel at BravoCon when she clapped back at haters’ non-stop booing, saying that she has “respect” for the bar owner who has continued to live his life and make appearances during the chaos of Scandoval instead of hiding away as most would.

A pretty shocking take on everything considering she used to be one of the most vocal cast members throwing shade at the TomTom co-owner when news first broke that he cheated on Ariana with Rachel Leviss! So, naturally, everyone’s trying to figure out what this means?! Why is she suddenly supporting Tom — and what does it say about her friendship with Ariana??

While catching up with Page Six at the convention on Saturday, the reality star finally addressed rumors of a friendship rift — and it sounds complicated AF! She shared:

“Ariana and I are good. I am in a place — and you’ll see this season and I won’t give away too much. You know, I was going through a lot when Scandoval happened, so they were running very parallel. This next season, you know, I really have to sit with what I’ve been through and really make a choice: where do we want to end up? Cause we can keep going down this road and end up in a hole and we’re not gonna come out of it.”

Jeez! Is she talking about her relationship with Ariana here? Or some other personal life struggle? Whatever the case, it sounds dark! Just to clarify things, the mother of one circled back to her friendship more directly, adding:

“So, I love Ariana dearly. I will always be loyal to her, but when I’m watching something in front of me, I feel like I’m pretty logical and I gotta call it like I see it. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna ride hard for you!”

Whoa! Seems like we’re in for a messy ride…

Lala went on to explain why she was quick to stand up for the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman during the intense panel, in which he could hardly get a word in amid constant booing from the crowd, adding:

“I was over it. And that’s coming from someone who was like all in. All in! But I was like, OK, time has passed. We really gotta take a 3,000-foot view on this and go, ‘it was really, really messed up, but we gotta move on.’ Like the question he was asked and someone telling him to fall off the Earth, I was like, with everything going on in the world, I can think of a lot of people that need to fall off the Earth. Tom Sandoval ain’t one of them. So, I just felt the need to shut it down.”

The audience was 100% riding for Ariana at the event, urging Tom to apologize and criticizing him for staying on the show amid the backlash. Oof! Through it all, he held his ground, and Lala surprisingly had his back! Seems like we could be seeing more of that in the new episodes coming early next year, too…

Hear Lala spill more of the tea (below)!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Peacock/WWHL/YouTube]