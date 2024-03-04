Lala Kent Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Lala Kent is going to be a mom times TWO!

On Sunday, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about it on Instagram! She did so by first sharing a photo of herself and her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, who will turn three years old next week. But as cute as Ocean was, the focus of the new snap was on momma Lala’s belly! Because she’s expecting again!

Kent kept it short and simple, writing this four-word message (below) before making some dough off the announcement by aligning it with a vitamin brand:

“I’m expanding my pod.”

Awww!!

Then, later in an Instagram Stories video, Lala spoke directly to her followers:

“Do you guys know how happy I am that I finally have shared the news that I am expecting my second child? Me! The open book, really, really had to fight hard to keep this a secret from you guys.”

And it is quite a secret! How’d it all come together?! Who is the father?? Of course, back in January, Kent revealed that she had been going through the process of intrauterine insemination with a sperm donor from a cryobank. So presumably, this is the end result of that! We can’t wait to know more!!

Later on Sunday, though, the anxiety started to hit. Sort of. The longtime Bravo star shared another IG Stories video to end the weekend — this one of Ocean hijacking the contents of her shoe closet!!

LOLz!

In the vid, Kent walks up to her nearly-3-year-old daughter while the little girl is standing in the doorway of the closet all wrapped up in a towel. When Lala asks what Ocean is up to, the girl yells “no” and closes the door in her face! Lala replies:

“Ocean! Ocean Kent!”

To which Ocean opens the door, shuts it again, and then answers:

“Don’t! Get out of here!”

Shocked at the response, Lala calls out:

“Excuse you!”

To which Ocean replies:

“I’m naked!”

After the little girl opens the door for a second time, Lala asks:

“You’re naked? Are you putting mom’s shoes on?”

And Ocean answers in the affirmative:

“Yeah, because I’m a princess! … You have hella boots over there. Boots right here, boots right there … But I’ve gotta do this because I’m naked.”

Lala ends up audibly laughing off camera. And she eventually acquiesces to her princess daughter’s demands! Too funny! In the caption of the IG Stories clip, then, the reality TV vet wrote:

“If I have another girl … God help me … And my gorgeous shoes.”

She’s got her hands full with one already — so she’ll be doubly booked with two kids running around, that’s for sure!

We are so happy with Lala for taking this journey to have a second kid, though! Yay!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

