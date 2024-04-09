Pregnant Lala Kent Did Gender Reveal LIVE! Baby #2 Will Be...

Lala Kent is getting ready to be a mom… again!

The Vanderpump Rules star already has beloved 2-year-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett at home, of course. But while she co-parents Ocean with her ex, film producer Randall Emmett, this next baby is going to be hers and hers alone!

As you’ll recall, Lala has been very open about deciding to use a sperm donor to get pregnant with her second child. She did that via an intrauterine insemination procedure under the watchful eyes of medical professionals at the California Cryobank. A few months back, she very carefully picked out a sperm donor based on his traits, medical history, and genetics. And then she got pregnant REALLY quickly during the process. Surprise! Through it, she purposely didn’t want to choose or know the baby’s sex early on. But now she knows! And we do, too!

On Tuesday morning, the Give Them Lala host was running the show on her Amazon Live series. During the livestream, she pulled out a balloon. In it, as she explained to fans, was a bunch of confetti that was either all pink (to represent a girl, obvi), or all blue for a boy. Then, in the middle of the livestream, she popped the balloon, and… drum roll please… PINK CONFETTI EXPLODED!

That’s right, y’all — Lala is having another girl! On X (Twitter), a fan captured a screenshot of the livestream announcement:

lala doing her baby’s gender reveal on amazon live???????????? pic.twitter.com/IMq9n4I8Vl — milk emoji (@milkylewinsky) April 9, 2024

Amazing!!

Like we said, the 33-year-old didn’t do any sperm sorting with her donor’s sample after choosing him as the father way back when. So, the news of a forthcoming daughter instead of a son is as new to her as it is to us! But the Give Them Lala Beauty mogul has already been thinking about name options either way. And once the pink confetti confirmed it, she teased out her moniker motivation:

“I have the name, you guys, and it starts with an ‘S.'”

That’s great! We love that she’s been plotting and preparing like that. One thing is for certain about Lala — she always a step ahead! Just so long as the ‘S’ name isn’t Schwartz. Or Sandy. LOLz!!

Jokes aside, huge congrats to Miz Kent on this news. And to Ocean, too, as she is going to be a BIG SISTER!! Yay! This adorable little family is seriously on the come-up right now! Reactions, y’all?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram/Instagram]