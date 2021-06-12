Watch Lamar Odom Take Down Aaron Carter In Celebrity Boxing Match!

Better luck next time, Aaron Carter!

On Friday night, the 33-year-old battled Lamar Odom in a celebrity boxing match at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. And let’s just say, it was the epitome of a weird fight.

And surprising no one, the exhibition ended with the 6-foot-10 basketball player taking down not-so-6-foot-10 Carter in a second-round TKO. We can recognize, however, that the singer put up a semi-decent fight and didn’t seem to give up, at least in the first round. Aaron even landed a couple of blows to Odom’s head — though the athlete appeared unfazed by it. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Lamar Odom with the first round knockdown of Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/Ulh6A1ShW2 — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) June 12, 2021

Did anyone else feel like Lamar barely tried throughout this scrimmage??? Perhaps, he knew there wasn’t much of a match there. But in the end, the guys hugged it out. Aaron didn’t even seem too upset over his loss, writing on Twitter after the exhibition:

“I got punched in the throat so hard lol that s**t was so much fun!!!! I actually had a blast so y’all can say what you want. But I don’t see you at 6’ fighting a giant. Takes a bow*”

Oh, but many people had a lot to say about the wild night — mainly commenting on how hilariously terrible the brawl had been. Here are some of the reactions from social media (below):

Lamar Odom to Aaron Carter in their fight Tonight: pic.twitter.com/Ji4C3IIH7q — Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) June 12, 2021

Never in my life did i think we’d have Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter in a fight ???? pic.twitter.com/juRexglwnz — Angela (@AMG_011) June 12, 2021

Aaron Carter nearly knocking out Lamar Odom is the funniest thing I’ve seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/t89JxEDd5o — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 12, 2021

Aaron carter look like a ragdoll getting thrown around by Lamar Odom LMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/471JmiHGyW — Elephant_Heart (@HeartElephant) June 12, 2021

I don’t watch fights or even understand them, but Aaron Carter reminds me of a toddler throwing a tantrum because their older brother turned off Cocomelon. ???????? pic.twitter.com/RVNxqVyL0J — Ash Cole (@ashcole523) June 12, 2021

This Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter fight has me in tears ???? — Uncle Derrick (@derrickdmv) June 12, 2021

Any other year this would be nonsense. But, waking up and seeing tweets about Lamar Odom knocking out Aaron Carter might be the most on brand thing for our current society. — Ben Rosenbaum (@BenRosenbaum1) June 12, 2021

I was super confused when I saw Aaron Carter was trending this morning because I definitely thought this was 2021, not 2002… pic.twitter.com/LnRQsVIiLu — Brittany Elwell Cohen (@MrsCohenGHE) June 12, 2021

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter might be the weirdest fight I've ever watched pic.twitter.com/NueX6JtC2R — Troydan (@Troydan) June 12, 2021

why Lamar Odom fighting Aaron Carter man lmfao we really in the last days — Kofi Jones (@kofiforgovernor) June 8, 2021

What did you think of the fight, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

