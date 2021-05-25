Lamar Odom Reveals Exactly Why He's Not On Speaking Terms With Khloé Kardashian

We feel bad for Lamar Odom with all this, but it is a very good look for him to keep owning up to his decisions and taking responsibility for them.

The former NBA star appeared on Monday’s episode of Radio Andy on SiriusXM, and it was an interesting interview, for sure. While talking to show host and Bravo exec Andy Cohen, the 41-year-old former basketball star revealed his current status with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

Speaking candidly about his controversial past and the Good American founder having moved on, Lamar confirmed with Andy that he pretty much has no relationship at all with Khloé at this point, saying:

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers star went on from there, adding more details about his hope for the future and the possibility of forgiveness or even reconciliation.

Sabrina Parr‘s ex-fiancé added:

“Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love. That’s genuine. You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time, people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.”

Here’s hoping that he and Khloé could mend fences one day!

