Khloé Kardashian Is 'Second-Guessing' Surrogacy Process For Baby #2 With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is starting to rethink this whole surrogacy process.

On Thursday’s brand new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, True Thompson‘s momma sat down with her older sister Kim Kardashian and got very real about some of her major concerns as she navigates the potential of a surrogate second pregnancy.

Related: Khloé Shares Message About ‘Staying Brave’ Amid Latest Tristan Cheating Rumors

During the ep, the Strong Looks Better Naked author had a virtual Zoom call with a surrogate therapist who, Khloé admitted, made her “freak out” a little bit more about the whole process. Calling it “overwhelming,” the Revenge Body host admitted (below):

“I’m definitely second-guessing a couple things. It’s just a little intense, this whole Zoom call. I’m starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family.”

Whoa!

For his part, Tristan Thompson was more optimistic about things, and even tried to coax Khloé into being open about the possibilities. During a chat with her basketball-playing baby daddy, Tristan offered this advice:

“I know you love to have control and you love to have your say and be hands-on, but obviously [in] this situation, you kind of have to take a little step back. Of course, you could monitor, but we’ve got to trust the process and know that everything’s going to be okay and we’re in this together and it’s going to be just fine. We got this.”

That’s very positive! But not necessarily very helpful to the 36-year-old reality TV mainstay’s concerns about the surrogacy process, and the delicate balance of control over her baby-to-be in light of the surrogate mother’s own personal needs.

Thankfully, Kim has been through the whole process before, and so Khlo-money connected with the KKW Beauty CEO to discuss the whole thing on a deeper level. Just as Tristan did, though, Kim was equally positive and encouraging, telling her little sister:

“It’s just, like, you’ve just gotta go. You’ve gotta find someone and go with it. You’ve got to commit.”

Wow — and this from someone who has taken the surrogacy route twice in her own personal life! Maybe that is good advice!

After all, everybody around her is so positive about the potential of a surrogate bringing the family a second child, maybe there’s more there for Khloé to explore!

Related: Tristan Tries To Walk Back Cheating Allegations With BIG Mother’s Day Love For Khloé!

ICYMI during Thursday night’s new episode, you can see her dilemma play out in this quick recap vid (below):

OK then!

Also, just for the record, we can’t help but wonder: couldn’t Tristan’s persistent cheating allegations be playing into Khloé’s trepidation here?? Like, based on all the allegations we’ve heard about Tristan and Instagram model/influencer Sydney Chase up to this point, we wouldn’t be that surprised if the KUWTK star was low-key deciding to take a big step back from the NBA hooper!

Just saying!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? What would you do if you were in Khloé’s position here? Sound OFF with your opinions about everything here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube]