Lance Bass Alleges Britney Spears Still Has A 'Wall Around Her' Following Conservatorship Termination

Lance Bass is skeptical about Britney Spears‘ newfound freedom.

Despite once being close friends with the Princess of Pop, it turns out Lance still hasn’t been able to get in touch with Britney even though her conservatorship (which he once blamed for their separation) has been terminated!

Chatting with Page Six on Saturday at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s sixth annual World Dog Day, the former *NSYNC member was asked whether or not he’s reconnected with the 40-year-old singer since her newfound freedom in November 2021. Sadly, he revealed:

“Not at all.”

And it hasn’t been for lack of trying!

Lance went so far as to claim that the pop star still has “a wall around her” preventing him from getting in touch. He explained:

“It’s just, you know, there’s a wall around her. And for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life.”

Whoa… That’s definitely disheartening to hear!

Bass and Spears have known each other since the ‘90s when they were dominating the music scene. The Lucky singer also struck up a relationship with the performer’s one-time bandmate Justin Timberlake. They remained close over the years, Brit even providing a safe space for Lance to open up about his sexuality years before he would tell the public. But all of the sudden, they just lost contact. Last July, as the Crossroads alum was fighting to end her conservatorship (what she described as an abusive legal arrangement controlled by her father, Jamie Spears), Lance said on an episode of the Heather Dubrow’s World podcast:

“We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while.”

The pair hadn’t seen or talked to each other “in years,” the last of which he recalled being in 2016. So now, as he fails to get in contact with her even though she’s supposed to have control of her life again, no wonder he’s confused he hasn’t heard back!

Could someone purposely be keeping him at bay? Or does Britney just not want to reconnect? For now, that remains unanswered, but, either way, the dad of two expressed:

“I just wish her luck. She seems very happy, so I’m happy that she’s happy.”

Aw, how sweet! We hope that if Britney wants to reconnect with him, she’s able to! We’d hate to think that after her legal fight she’d still have people controlling what she can and cannot do. Thoughts on this theory, Perezcious readers?

