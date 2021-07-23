Lance Bass Says He Has ‘Been Kept Away’ From Britney Spears During Her Conservatorship

Lance Bass always has Britney Spears’ back — no matter how long they have been kept apart due to her conservatorship!

The former *NSYNC singer, who was good friends with the 39-year-old pop sensation during the height of both their careers in the early aughts, appeared on Thursday’s episode of the Heather Dubrow’s World podcast, where he spoke out in support of the #FreeBritney movement.

He told host Heather Dubrow of the singer’s ongoing conservatorship battle:

“Anytime I speak about Britney, the fans are going to go nuts. Anyone close to Britney is an enemy to them because they don’t think anyone around her orbit did enough to help. I believe she needs to be away from the dad. She needs to pick her own people on this conservatorship — if she even needs one — especially choosing a lawyer.”

As you probably heard, Britney had a major legal win earlier this month when a judge granted her request to hire her own attorney, and she picked high-profile ex-prosecutor Mathew Rosengart. The lawyer said he is “moving aggressively” to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate.

But Lance still feels a little wary about the people involved in his former pal’s case, explaining:

“I think, to me, there’s a bigger picture here. The main thing that I’m concerned about is the court systems and this judge. If this is really true, then we have to look at this judge, right? Because that means that they’re corrupt. I don’t know, it’s scary.”

He isn’t wrong. Some of what we’ve heard has included a judge straight up telling her former lawyer not to advise his client of her rights!

Unfortunately, the 42-year-old musician didn’t have any more insight into the situation, revealing that he hasn’t really talked to Britney “for years” — thought that’s not by choice. He implies it’s due to the legal arrangement, saying they’ve “been kept away from each other”:

“We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while, but I don’t know exactly what she needs. But I do know that she, to me, what I see is sane enough to pick her own people, and the only thing that I don’t subscribe to is that she’s sending cryptic messages and all that type of stuff. When the conspiracy theories start, it’s a little much. I like to stick with facts. But the main thing that I’m concerned about is the court system.”

Hear, hear!

This news doesn’t surprise us too much since his husband previously shared that Britney’s team lied to Lance about her situation and changed her friends’ phone numbers to keep the performer isolated. Britney has even testified about the extreme lengths those involved in her conservatorship would go to keep her in line, saying:

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

And while Lance may have previously agreed with the controversial conservatorship in the past, it seems like he just wants best for her at the end of the day now.

And if you want, you can listen to the entire podcast episode with Lance (below):

