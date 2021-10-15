Lance Bass & Husband Michael Turchin Welcome Twins After Years Of IVF!

Their family just doubled in size!

On Thursday, Lance Bass announced on Instagram that he and husband Michael Turchin welcomed their twins via surrogate! Alongside photos of their birth certificates, the former *NSYNC singer revealed daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James were born, with him writing:

“The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Turchin posted the same pics to his IG feed, though he shared:

“Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!! They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes”

No snaps of the twins just yet, though Bass did hint at the twins’ birth on Wednesday with an Instagram Story post showing two hospital beds: “Baby A” and “Baby B.” So cute!!

As we previously reported, the star has been open about his and his husband’s journey, with him revealing in March 2020 how they lost a baby after eight weeks. It was heartbreaking to hear, especially considering the couple have tried IVF nine times — over the span of years — to grow their family.

We couldn’t be more excited for Lance and Michael now that their little ones are here! Congrats to the new dads!

