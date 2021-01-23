Larry King Dead At 87: Legendary Journalist & TV Host Passes Away In Los Angeles

Legendary longtime journalist, host, and interviewer Larry King has died.

He was 87 years old.

The iconic radio and TV broadcaster’s death came early on Saturday morning, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, according to a post shared on King’s official Twitter account by his team later in the morning. Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they cope with his sad passing.

The announcement did not give a cause of death — although King had been hospitalized weeks ago with COVID-19.

In the statement made public to the world, though, the team lamented King’s loss by writing in part (below):

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed considered questions usually provided the best answers and he was not wrong in that belief.”

And they continued on, adding:

“Larry’s interviews from his 25-year run on CNN‘s ‘Larry King Live,’ and his Ora Media programs ‘Larry King Now,’ and ‘Politicking with Larry King‘ are consistently referenced by media outlets around the world and remain part of the historical record of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, Cannon and the entire King family. Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privacy at this time.”

So sad.

King had such a long, devoted career in the radio and television realm, and impacted and interviewed so many thousands of celebrities, politicians, athletes, entertainers, and common people that it’s difficult to say just how much of a legacy he leaves behind.

After decades doing what he did on air, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the most iconic and memorable American broadcasters and TV hosts of all time — that’s for sure.

Here is the full tweet (below):

Wow. Such an icon, gone…

Again, our hearts go out to King’s family, friends, and loved ones as they grapple with his loss.

Rest in Peace…

