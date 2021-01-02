Larry King Reportedly Receiving Treatment For COVID-19 In Los Angeles Hospital

Get well soon, Larry King!

The 87-year-old legendary TV host and public figure has reportedly been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to entertainment journalist Roger Friedman and his Showbiz411 report, which he first revealed earlier on Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, the legendary TV personality is currently being cared for in isolation, and he’s unable to even receive visits from his now-estranged wife of 23 years, Shawn King, or his other family members and children. The Hollywood Reporter notes that they haven’t yet been able to verify the report, but have reached out to King’s reps for confirmation.

In 2019, King was most recently hospitalized for chest pain and underwent a surgery to fix and improve his blood flow. In the past, he’s survived a heart attack and a stroke. This past year was particularly difficult for the TV host; he lost his son, Andy, to a heart attack, and his daughter Chaia died from lung cancer — both just weeks apart.

Now, we can only hope that he pulls through from this reported coronavirus diagnosis. Scary, scary stuff.

Sending all our love and well wishes to you, Larry!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]