Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Doing Reality TV Together! But Maybe... As Opponents?!

Whelp, the next season of The Traitors just got very interesting!

According to TMZ, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan will star in Season 2 of the Peacock series! They join several celebrities and other reality television stars on the show, including The Bachelor star Peter Weber, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, and Survivor alum Parvati Shallow.

For those who don’t know, The Traitors brings together a group of contestants, also known as the Faithfuls, to a castle in Scotland to complete missions to build a prize pot of $250,000. But amongst the Faithfuls are a few Traitors — who are working to get rid of the other contestants and win the money for themselves by the end of the game. It’s the goal of the remaining Faithfuls to successfully sniff out every single one of the Traitors if they hope to split the cash prize.

Now, it will be especially inneresting to see how Marcus and Larsa will play this game, as they are the first couple ever featured on the show! Their relationship most likely will make other contestants question their loyalty and put a target on their back. Or worse, what if one happens to become a Traitor and the other is a Faithful? There’s a lot of mind tricks and lying in this game. We bet some relationships wouldn’t be able to survive it! While it would make for some great reality television for us to see the drama unfold between them, we have to wonder how they’ll deal with any strain it puts on the relationship. But hopefully they don’t get too competitive if they end up on opposing sides!

We cannot wait to see what goes down this season! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on watching the show? Let us know!

[Image via Larsa Pippen/Instagram]