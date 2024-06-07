Vanna White Emotionally Says Goodbye To Pat Sajak Ahead Of Wheel Of Fortune Retirement!

Vanna White is bidding her pal farewell.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is starring in his final episode of the game show on Friday after an impressive 41 seasons, and his co-host just delivered the sweetest speech! In a YouTube video released ahead of Pat’s last ep, Vanna said:

“I can’t believe tomorrow is our last show together. I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m going to try.”

Grab your tissues!

Pat started hosting the show in 1981 and was joined by Vanna the following year. They’ve since graced televisions worldwide together for more than 8,000 episodes! Incredible! Reflecting on the start, the 67-year-old said:

“When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did.”

Awww!!

She continued:

“As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television, but we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes. And as much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite.”

Vanna is mom to Nikko Santo Pietro and Gigi Santo Pietro with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro. Pat and his wife Lesly Brown share children Patrick Michael James Sajak and Maggie Sajak. The clip showed photos of both families as the TV personality continued:

“We watched our children grow up together. We’ve traveled all over the world. We’ve eaten hundreds of meals together. We’ve laughed. We’ve cried. We’ve celebrated. Oh, gosh. What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

While she’s sad to see the 77-year-old leave the show, she knows this isn’t the end of their friendship, adding:

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

She blew a kiss to the screen, and then the pair were seen hugging after watching the clip together. Ch-ch-check it out!

There’s so much history between them! Love knowing they’re as close off-screen as they are on! Wheel of Fortune won’t be the same without Pat! BTW, Ryan Seacrest is set to fill his shoes, and Vanna has closed a deal to stay on through at least the 2025-2026 season. So, the show isn’t ending, but it’s certainly the end of an iconic era! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

