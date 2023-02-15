TikTok Star Laura Lee Watts Breaks Down Crying As She Reveals Tragic Death Of 15-Year-Old Daughter

Laura Lee Watts is experiencing something no mother should ever have to.

In an equally shocking and heartbreaking TikTok posted Tuesday, the social media star revealed that her oldest daughter, Savannah, has tragically died of an epilepsy-related seizure. She began the difficult video already through teary eyes:

“I cannot believe that I’m making this video, and I’m going to do my best to get through it.”

The pain in her voice is absolutely gut-wrenching. She continued:

“Most of you know that I have three children, and my oldest is Savannah. She’s 15 and she’s epileptic. I know you guys would see her in my videos and hear me do story times about her growing up, but I just know you guys really loved her, so I wanted to let you know that yesterday morning she had a fatal seizure and passed away.”

The grieving mother then fully broke down in tears, burying her face in her hands. She added:

“She was the most beautiful child I’ve ever known, with the most beautiful soul and the kindest heart. I don’t know how I’m going to live without her. Oh my god, my baby.”

Watch the full video below, but be advised, it’s beyond heartbreaking.

Watts had opened up about Savannah’s medical condition in a prior TikTok, where she revealed the teen had been diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a rare and severe form of epilepsy, when she was just three or four years old. She explained:

“Her neurologist and I always hoped that she would just outgrow it as she went through puberty but she did not — actually it just got a lot worse.”

She added:

“She has different types of seizures and it’s really hard to control so you never know when she’s gonna have a seizure.”

Following the devastating news, followers of Watts’ page flooded her comments with disbelief, support, and uplifting messages:

“Damn it no!!! Laura!! Pls! What can I do for you? I’m right here. I know you can’t think right now but I’ll be right here. We all are” “No way.” “This actually rattled me so much. I’m so so so incredibly sorry for you” “i cant imagine the pain that you’re feeling, i’m so sorry laura.” “Loosing [sic] a child is truly the hardest thing a parent can ever go through. I am so sorry that you have to go through this” “i love you” “I’m so sorry for your loss”

We can’t even begin to imagine the grief Laura is feeling right now, but we extend our deepest sympathies to her and her family. It’s clear Savannah was a bright light whose warmth and kindness has made a lasting impression on many. Rest in peace.

