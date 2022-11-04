Lauren Graham Shades Ex Peter Krause In First Comments On Painful Breakup

Lauren Graham has joined the ranks of celebs using their extra spare time during the pandemic to write a tell-all memoir. But it’s not an excerpt from Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember, out November 15, that has us raising an eyebrow.

The Gilmore Girls star opened up to People this week about writing the book, saying it wasn’t just something to do while waiting on acting jobs — it was also a good distraction from her breakup from Peter Krause. She explained:

“You take your knocks and don’t complain. That’s how I was always raised. Somewhere in that is a year like this where I just was not going to let [the breakup] flatten me. I was like, ‘Okay, well, look at all the good stuff I have, and look at all the good times,’ and ‘I’m going to write this book.’ Thank goodness I have these outlets and these stories to tell.”

For those who don’t know, she started dating the Six Feet Under alum some time in 2010 after they started co-starring on Parenthood together. They kept it quiet at first largely because on the show they played brother and sister — and thought it might screw up the show for viewers. (Little did they know Game of Thrones was going to come along the next year to try to normalize that! LOLz!)

They wound up spending nearly 12 years together, and she helped raise his son from a previous relationship (Roman, who is now 20 years old!). However, after all that they devastated fans by breaking up in summer 2021. Like their relationship, they kept the breakup a secret for a long time. Heck, it was only confirmed in June of this year! But over a year after the sad split, Lauren is finally ready to open up about what happened.

The actors met and became friendly all the way back in 1995. It took co-starring on a show together to finally get them together 15 years later. Oddly, she says it was the length of their friendship that ended up causing the most problems! Huh?? Well, it’s like this:

“I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there. And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking.”

Oh really? What kind of questions? Here’s where the shade comes in because Lauren continued:

“We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us.”

Sorry, what are your values?? She’s saying it turned out her friend, co-star, and lover of so many years had BAD VALUES?! And she just found out last year? Whoa.

It hit her hard, too. She told People after the breakup she moved out and rented a home by the beach to be by herself and work on her book. But time heals all wounds, and she says things are getting better:

“Any pain still really has its moments. I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we’re connected. And yes, I’m in a better place, but it’s still just a shame. It’s just sad to me.”

Wow, we can imagine. But seriously, this raises such a big question: what fundamental values are we talking about? What did he do or say that caused the realization? Damn, are we going to have to get that book or what??

