Love is Blind's Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Celebrate THIRD Wedding Anniversary!!

Love is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are celebrating a major milestone in their relationship: their third wedding anniversary!! It feels like just yesterday that the hopeful romantics were meeting voice-to-voice on Netflix’s unique dating series which restricted contestants from seeing each other until they got engaged! Three years later, the content creators couldn’t sound more smitten.

To celebrate the couple’s anniversary and Lauren’s 34th birthday, Cameron hopped on Instagram to pen a thoughtful post on Tuesday, writing:

“Happy birthday to my best friend! Thank you for marrying me on your birthday three years ago. As someone once said, ‘I am your gift’ But it was really like my birthday because I’ve found happiness with you that I never had before. I love you and the person you are ”

Lauren gushed in response:

“I love you so much Mr. Hamilton Happy Anniversary my love!”

Aww!!! How cute!!

The Leap of Faith author also shared a HAWT video montage of themselves throughout the years set to Part II (On The Run) by JAY-Z and Beyoncé. Ch-ch-check it out!

Love to see they’re still going strong! Sadly, the Hamiltons are one of just two couples that have remained married since the season ended. The other couple, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, will celebrate their third wedding anniversary soon.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? This seems like one of the most successful relationships we’ve seen come out of a dating show in years. Congrats, Lauren and Cameron!

