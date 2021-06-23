Netflix Drops HYSTERICAL Trailer For Bizarre Dating Show Sexy Beasts -- You NEED To See This!

This has to be the strangest dating show in history!

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for their brand new reality series titled, Sexy Beasts, which sees the contestants dress up in “elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.” It’s essentially The Masked Singer meets Love Is Blind, and it looks truly wild!

Ch-ch-check out the mind-boggling — and honestly hilarious — clip (below)!

WTF!

Truly never thought we’d see something like that on TV! After going on a series of dates with animals and mythical creatures, the show’s lead singles will pick their match before even seeing the real face of their lover. It’s bound to be an inneresting experience for viewers, and the streamer is sure Sexy Beasts will be an instant hit since it’s already ordered TWO seasons!

Will you be tuning in, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

