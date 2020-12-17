Tom Cruise's COVID Rant Reportedly Causes Mass Crew Exit From Mission: Impossible Production! The Last Thing He Wanted!

Aaaaaand it looks like the other shoe has dropped!

Tom Cruise’s expletive-filled COVID-19 tirade may have garnered the support of Hollywood’s stars, but it may have lost him a more crucial demographic — his own crew. As we previously reported, it was the Mission: Impossible crew who were the subject of the action star’s ire for allegedly breaking pandemic safety protocol.

In a screaming rant, he berated the shocked staffers:

“I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it – that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it! No apologies.”

Well, from what we’re hearing, some of the crew members have decided not to give the 58-year-old a chance to fire them. According to The Sun, the UK tabloid that first released the leaked audio, at least five staffers have quit the production in the wake of Tom’s attack.

A source told the outlet:

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

Look, we’re on the record as sympathetic to the Risky Business star’s message. A big budget movie can create a lot of jobs, and as a producer on the film, we get that he’s feeling the pressure. But threatening crew members who probably make 10x less than he does is just… not a good look.

Cruise’s raving rant has sparked some discussion about the power dynamics of Hollywood. While many have been empathetic to his cause, some pointed out that the audio would have been received very differently had it come from someone else.

Broadway star Patti Murin tweeted:

“Imagine the backlash if it had been any woman at all yelling and screaming instead of Tom Cruise “

Similarly, Ava Duvernay tweeted:

“If you’ve shot during the pandemic, you know the Herculean effort it is to keep a project going within Covid protocols. Then some dude doesn’t wanna wear his shield? Nah. Been there. Felt the rage. Also: If I did that on set, I’d be directing icing videos for the local bakery.”

Much to think about! But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you Team Tom on this one? Or do you think Cruise was out of line? Was he just being a boss looking out for everyone, or was he out of line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via News Pictures/WENN & Paramount Pictures]