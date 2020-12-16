Tom Cruise Recorded FREAKING OUT At Mission: Impossible Crew Members For Breaking COVID Protocols!

Tom Cruise is taking COVID-19 safety measures VERY seriously!

In freshly-leaked audio, the actor can be heard flying into a rage on the set of the new Mission: Impossible film after spotting two crew members breaking coronavirus guidelines by standing within six feet of each other at a computer screen.

The recording, obtained by UK outlet The Sun, captured the 58-year-old shouting:

“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again.”

The fifty staffers at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, were reportedly stunned by Tom’s livid outburst, as he continued:

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

Gulp.

Tom’s passion about coronavirus safety doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, seeing as the film’s production has already been delayed after 12 people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Days after the handful of people on set tested positive, the actor reportedly held crisis talks with the film’s director Christopher McQuarrie, and has since personally tried to ensure there were no more COVID-related delays for production. A source told the outlet:

“Tom has taken it upon himself, along with the health and safety department, to try to force the safety precautions, with a view to keeping the film running. He does daily rounds to make sure that everything is set up appropriately, that people are behaving and working as safely as they can. He is very proactive when it comes to safety.”

He even personally paid over $670,000 for an old cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on, so we can imagine the whole scenario has Tom a bit extra stressed out.

Still, crew members were not pleased with his angry tirade. Read Tom’s full rant (below) and click HERE to hear the angry audio for yourself!

“We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it – that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their fing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f***ing gone — and you are — so you’re going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible]. That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it’s going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me you’re gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many metres is that? When people are standing around a f***ing computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don’t comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That’s it.”

