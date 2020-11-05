LeBron James Seeks Justice After His Friend's Sister Was Murdered In Her Own Home

LeBron James is asking for the public’s help after a woman in his Akron, Ohio hometown was tragically murdered in her own home.

According to local police reports, Ericka Weems was found dead by her family in her bedroom around 3 p.m. on Monday. The Summit County Medical Examiner‘s office stated she had died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her death has since been ruled homicide.

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball star took to Twitter on Wednesday and pleaded with followers for their help in getting justice for his friend’s sister following the chilling news of her passing.

He wrote:

“My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4ErickaWeems”

It’s obvious James shared a close connection to the deceased’s family, affectionately referring to Brandon Weems — Ericka’s brother — as his own. The two men not only went to high school together, but they also worked in a professional capacity when LeBron previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers where Weems currently serves as Director of Scouting.

Brandon remembered his late sister as empathetic in an interview with News 5 Cleveland. He said:

“She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart. I’m going to miss her dearly.”

Ericka used to own a daycare center in Columbus, Ohio, but closed it and had just opened another daycare business out of her home so she could be closer to loved ones. Dearly beloved by her family and community, authorities are still struggling to understand what happened and who could’ve wanted her dead. It’s unclear at this time if there was anything was stolen from her home, a break-in, or if Ericka might’ve known her killer and allowed them inside.

Her father, Darrell Weems, told the outlet he last saw his daughter at his home Saturday night just after 9. Ericka was supposed to watch a child for a family friend on Monday, but the mother was also unable to make contact with her. After several fruitless attempts to obtain her whereabouts, the family friend called on Ericka’s sister Shermaine Weems-Reed to perform a wellness check and get some more answers — and that’s when the body was found.

Overcome with grief over losing her sister, Weems-Reed also told reporters:

“They just stripped our whole world in the blink of an eye.”

According to News 5, Summit County Crimestoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for more information — and James’ plea will no doubt amplify their collective search for answers.

We’re sending our love and comfort to the Weems family and loved ones during this difficult time.

R.I.P., Ericka.

[Image via News 5 Cleveland/Bleacher Report/YouTube]