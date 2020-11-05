Rapper DaBaby Gives Fans Chilling Warning After Brother Dies From Apparent Suicide

It’s been a devastating week for DaBaby.

The rapper took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the loss of his older brother, Glen Johnson, who died of apparent suicide on Tuesday, November 3, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sources with direct knowledge of the tragedy told TMZ that the 34-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told E! News that officials arrived at a commercial building complex on Tuesday after receiving a report about an assault with a deadly weapon. Glen was reportedly transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours before his apparent suicide, DaBaby’s brother — who is survived by three daughters and a son — had posted a video of himself in a car with blood on his fingers, telling followers that he was fed up with life.

For his part, the 28-year-old star paid tribute to his big bro on social media. He updated his Instagram bio to read, “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” alongside a black heart emoji and a dove emoji, while posting on Twitter:

“Damn bruh “

The VIBEZ hitmaker later took to his Instagram Story to share lyrics from his 2017 song Intro, which sheds more light on his brother’s longtime struggles.

He wrote:

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family /Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n****”

He added a heart wrenching note alongside the lyrics, writing:

“I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy n****”

DaBaby returned to the platform to encourage fans to reach out to loved ones who may be in need of help, telling viewers in a selfie video on his Stories:

“Good morning. Check on ya people… I want you to call and say, ‘What’s up, are you straight?’ Do that.”

Glen’s apparent suicide is indicative of the huge stigma surrounding mental health in the Black community. Many fans pointed out that Black people, particularly men, have historically been made to feel like they’re weak if they seek proper help — which is why having more conversations about mental health awareness is more important than ever.

R.I.P., Glen.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via Instar/WENN]