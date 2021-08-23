Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Welcomes Twins: ‘A Miracle’!!

Twice the fun!

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiancé Andre Gray are officially parents to TWO tiny tots! The singer announced the birth of her children on Instagram Monday, sharing that she welcomed twins one week prior. Uploading a stunning black-and-white picture of the couple holding their mini-mes feet, the English pop star reflected:

“We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21 ”

AH-mazing!! We could not be happier for them!

See the first glimpse at the adorable “cubbies” (below):

Aww!! Little Mix band mates Perrie Edwards (who welcomed her first kiddo on Saturday) and Jade Thirlwall were in the comments section cheering the new momma on, writing respectively:

“two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!” “ Superwoman! Proud of you and love you xxx”

Jesy Nelson, who left the band in December, has yet to publicly share her her reaction to the happy news, but we’re loving the support from the other members of the girl group! The new parents are gonna need that now that they’re raising two little ones at once!

Hope it’s not long before the couple reveal their faces and names! Share your congrats and tips for the family in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

[Image via Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram]