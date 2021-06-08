Lena Dunham Gushes About New Boyfriend On Twitter: 'Don’t Quit Before The Miracle'

OK, this is the cutest thing ever!!

Lena Dunham just took to Twitter to (kinda) apologize for trash-talking men now that she has a ridiculously caring boyfriend! On Monday, the 35-year-old actress wrote:

“When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog and makes up songs about her face. In January, all I tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I’m saying is, don’t quit before the miracle, kids.”

On the same day, Page Six confirmed the Girls lead’s mystery beau was Peruvian English musician Luis Felber, AKA Attawalpa. The duo have been dating for “a few months” now after they met in London, which Dunham currently calls home.

Talking to The New York Times in March, the screenwriter hinted she was seeing someone, but wouldn’t name names yet. Instead she dished that he was “a musician, raised in England Peru.” She couldn’t hold all the lovey-dovey feelings in though, continuing:

“It’s been a few months … I feel really lucky. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

Aww!! The director even shared at the time that she loves to swap closets with her BF. When she’s rocking Felber’s hat or leather jacket, Lena joked:

“I want to man-spread!”

The couple also made an appearance together on the Generation writer’s Instagram feed recently, in which the multi-talented creative uploaded a photo dump of “Springtime” (below).

Super cute!!

This new romance is the first major coupling Lena’s fessed up to since her high-profile split from Jack Antonoff in 2018. After they spent five years together, she told Cosmopolitan UK at the time of their split:

“I look back and we had a great ride, we cared for each other, but you know what? We were both starting our careers and that was our true passion.”

A very mature reason to break up! It can be hard to focus on both at the same time, especially in such competitive industries! Luckily, they’ve remained “dear, dear” friends, Lena elaborating:

“Has it been easy every second? No, it’s not easy to divide life with someone. There are definitely moments where I was catty, rude or sassy, but he has been beautifully accepting of those and I’ve been able to be accepting of his anger too. What’s really nice is we don’t try to pretend that we don’t have this history together, but we’re also willing to move forward.”

Happy to see she’s now head over heels in love with her new guy! Gives singles all over the world hope for their very own “miracle”! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em in the comments!

