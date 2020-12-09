Lena Dunham's Battle With Body Image Intensifies With IG Story Update

Body angst has reared its ugly head once more for Lena Dunham. The actress and writer took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself in a bikini, captioning the pic with news of isolating together with her “potbelly.” What could’ve at first been perceived as a joke quickly turned serious when the 34-year-old admitted loathing her figure.

In the post, the HBO star wrote:

“Growing up chubby, fat, thicc, whatever you wanna call it- I always felt my body was a sign that read “I’m lazy and I have done less.” Like if I just found the will to invest 30% more I could be okay. Over the years, as my body guided me through my career and illness and disability, I started to appreciate what it was capable of. But somehow, this pandemic time has brought back some of those old feelings of self-loathing and I think it all comes back to that damned to-do list, the one that started when we went into lockdown.”

Oh, poor Lena. Really though — 2020 has NOT made it easy to get that toned bod! Per her message, what set her off the most was all the different articles out there claiming that people have actually found a way to lose weight during this time.

Though Dunham dropped no names, we know celebs like Wendy Williams, Rebel Wilson, Melissa Gorga, Katie Maloney, and David Burke all boasted some serious weight loss during The Time of Covid™. (Oh, and yeah, that’s totally a trademark, if not one major mood, Perezious readers!)

While hearing about all those shredded pounds sounds AMAZING, it sure makes the rest of us feel like underachievers! In her post, the Girls star explored how these “to-do” lists were even more unbearable during a time when everyone is trying to stay healthy. Let’s also not forget, Dunham herself suffered a 21-day battle with COVID-19! So, she’s no stranger to the struggle of 2020.

Can we really blame her for feeling this way about her body?!

Besides, all of this comes after Dunham’s battle not just with her own mental health but issues with infertility and a very painful IVF journey. Back in November, Dunham wrote a post about this process and mentioned the article she spent a year writing for Harper’s Magazine. It’s no wonder then, with all of this going on, that Lena’s still coming to terms with her own relationship with her body.

If nothing else, Lena’s shedding light on the truth of this time. Sure, there are plenty of people who hunkered down, lost weight, learned a language, or developed some crazy (and maybe random) skill because of isolation. But there are also plenty of people who did none of these things. She’s one of them, and she’s been transparent with her hardships. The way we see it, she wants us all to realize that it’s okay to not be okay. And there’s nothing wrong with being that person who is struggling right now.

