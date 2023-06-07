Big Step Forward?! Gigi Hadid Joins Leonardo DiCaprio AND His Parents On A Dinner Date!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may not be as over as we thought!

For the past several months, the Oscar winner and the supermodel have been in a sort of on-again, off-again situationship. Reports broke back in February that the two had “fizzled,” but in the months since, reconciliation rumors have swirled… and their latest outing may be a sign that they’re moving in the direction of something a little more serious — like Gigi has reportedly been wanting.

Tuesday night, the two were both spotted entering luxury London hotel Chiltern Firehouse — a few minutes apart, as the two tend to do when meeting up on the town. But get this: they weren’t alone, as Leo was with his father, George DiCaprio, and stepmother, Peggy Farrar!

Not long after, the Titanic star and his parents left the fancy hotel and walked to China Tang — and of course, Gigi was not far behind them. According to DailyMail.com, she was driven to the high-end eatery just moments after Leo and his folks arrived.

However, shippers of the pair maybe shouldn’t get their hopes up too high just yet, as insiders told TMZ Wednesday that Gigi and Leo were attending a 20-person event organized by British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful.

On one hand, it would make sense for both of them to be on the guest list, but on the other, the pair have been known to not-so-coincidentally fall in each other’s company in several different cities around the world, so this could just be their latest attempt at trying to throw us off their trail. Just last month, the two were spotted leaving Cipriani Downtown in the Soho neighborhood of New York City after attending yet another 20-person party. At the time, sources said the two were not seated next to one another, and left the establishment three minutes apart. Hmm…

However, any way you look at their latest outing, Leo bringing Gigi around his parents is a big move… you don’t bring just any girl around your folks! Or do you?

Just last week, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was spotted out on the town with his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, and ANOTHER 28-year-old model… this time, Neelam Gill. The three were spotted exiting the very same ​​Chiltern Firehouse hotel, just like he would be seen doing a week later with Gigi and his father and stepmother.

Seriously, what in the déjà vu??

Is this his new routine he does with all his girls?? Is this Leo’s version of the hometown date from The Bachelor, auditioning his possible GFs with his parents?? We can’t imagine Gigi would be particularly enthused to hear about this. Come on, Leo… you really can’t think of new date ideas?? LOLz!

