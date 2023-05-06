Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Seen At Same Restaurant -- Again! Hmm…

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue to fuel those reconciliation rumors!

According to pictures obtained by Page Six, the 48-year-old actor and 28-year-old model were seen leaving Cipriani Downtown in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on early Friday morning. A source told the outlet that the two were dining with a large group of more than 20 people, including singer FKA Twigs, and they were not seated next to each other during the meal. Gigi and Leo then walked out of the establishment separately and left three minutes apart from each other before 2:00 a.m.

For the evening, it looked like the Don’t Look Up star attempted to go unnoticed by sporting his usual all-black outfit with a face mask and baseball cap pulled down to hide his face. Meanwhile, the Next In Fashion host went for a casual look for the outing and dressed in a white tee, tan cardigan, jeans, and a beige hat. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures of them exiting the Italian eatery (below):

Exes Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen at restaurant on same night https://t.co/BZPgdwfWb0 pic.twitter.com/xsWmtVWUHE — Page Six (@PageSix) May 6, 2023

Despite the lack of a PDA, this latest sighting has fans continuing to wonder if the two are back on. As you know, Gigi and Leo were rumored to be in a relationship together last year. However, their romance never became “serious” due to their busy schedules, and things between them seemed to fizzle out. The Titanic alum has since been linked to several women, including Victoria Lamas and Irina Shayk.

But in recent months, Leo has been seen spending time again with Gigi! The pair were spotted partying at the same pre-Oscars bash hosted by Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva back in El Lay in March. A source insisted to People, though, that they were not getting cozy during the night:

“There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

Another source told Us Weekly at the time:

“Leo and Gigi were hanging out together all night. There was no PDA, but they never left each other’s side.”

They were also caught sitting “close” to each other while dining with friends, including Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson, at Casa Cipriani in Milan. And most recently, Leonardo and Gigi both attended the same Met Gala after-party at club Zero Bond in New York City. Of course, neither of them has commented on the reconciliation rumors. But we cannot help but think that there is some romance brewing between them again, considering their spending so much time together lately!

Thoughts? Do you believe Gigi and Leo are a couple again? Let us know your reactions to their latest sighting in the comments below.

