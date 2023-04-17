What REALLY Happened Between Leonardo DiCaprio & Irina Shayk At Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio is on to the next… Or is he?

Over the weekend, the Titanic star was spotted in classic form at Coachella, with yet another new supermodel — only this time it was Irina Shayk! ICYMI, late Saturday evening, photos surfaced of Leo, who attempted to look as low-key as possible in a black baseball cap, black shirt, and a simple gold chain, chatting up two beauties in a neon-lit crowd. On the right was an unidentified blonde woman, but on the left was none other than Bradley Cooper’s baby momma!

We know, right!!

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves with speculation, though, because apparently the two kept things purely platonic at the Indio, California venue, according to a source via E! News:

“They were amongst a large group of people at a festival, all hanging out. They are just friends.”

“Just friends”? Well, as the photos show, they definitely looked VERY friendly. See (below):

Leonardo DiCaprio with Bradley Cooper's Ex, Irina Shayk, at Coachella https://t.co/jFqgR42AlM — TMZ (@TMZ) April 16, 2023

The two were among many other big names at Coachella’s annual Neon Carnival, which was put on by Don Julio Tequila and Levi’s. Other stars in attendance included Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe, Anderson .Paak, Future, Teyana Taylor, Camila Cabello, and more, according to the outlet.

The Leo-Irina news comes as a surprise, though, even if it really was purely platonic, as Us Weekly reported last month that The Wolf of Wall Street actor and supermodel Gigi Hadid had begun to respark their romance while “hanging out together all night” during the Oscars. An insider said, “Leo and Gigi are into each other,” but that Bella Hadid’s big sis wasn’t “looking for a quick fling,” and that she wanted “substance.” The two, of course, had begun spending time together in NYC back in September, but. An insider close to the 27-year-old later told People in February they had “fizzled.”

As for Irina’s end, she had been spotted with Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué in January, but if that even was anything, it was a blip — shortly after he went Instagram official with Clara Chia Marti, the young woman he allegedly cheated on his wife with. Shayk also opened up in November of last year about her co-parenting status with baby daddy Bradley, gushing to V Magazine about their hands-on approach, and even sparking rumors of a rekindled romance after they were spotted multiple times out on the town together! A source even told People at the time, “Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley” and that “she very much loves him” — even that they were even trying for baby number two!

Well, as of her latest sighting, she’s looking single as a Pringle. We’ll just have to wait and see if her and Leo’s friendship develops into anything deeper!

