Lil’ Kim Claims Her Unreleased Book Has Outsold The BIBLE?!?

Lil’ Kim‘s book isn’t even out yet, but she claims it is already surpassing one of the most famous works of all time!

During an Instagram Live last week, the rapper opened up about her upcoming memoir The Queen Bee, which she’s been working on for years. And despite the fact it’s not even out yet, she says it’s already “surpassing the Bible” in terms of copies sold! WHAT?! The Not Tonight artist told fans:

“When we post our presales, we be surpassing the Bible, and that’s crazy. And the thing is it’s, like, the Bible. I don’t take that lightly. Y’all already know that.”

She’s outselling… the Bible?!? Did we hear that right?!

According to Publishing Perspectives‘ citation of an NPD BookScan report, the Bible sold 5 MILLION copies last year alone. That’s a ton! Is Kim really selling that much in presales?? We’re sorry to say we doubt it.

For comparison, some of the biggest celebrity memoirs of late didn’t get anywhere close to that number. For example, Prince Harry‘s Spare reportedly sold over 3 million copies worldwide in its first week. Close behind, Jennette McCurdy‘s I’m Glad My Mom Died sold over 2 million copies as of August 2022, publisher Simon & Schuster revealed in a press release at the time. Then, of course, there’s Britney Spears‘ tell-all The Woman in Me which just came out last month. She sold 1.1 million copies in the first week, Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, announced. Very impressive — but still a ways away from the Bible’s record! And this is after the highly-anticipated book was released.

The 49-year-old musician originally announced her memoir, cowritten by Kathy Iandoli, would be out in November 2021. Now? It’s been delayed until September 23, 2025, per publisher Hachette Books via People, after she finished edits over the summer. Elsewhere in the IG live, she explained:

“It’s some crazy s**t going on behind the scenes. You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to, like, literally take advantage of you.”

Oof. That must be so frustrating!

While we have no doubt Kim’s fans are excited about the book, it’s hard to imagine The Queen Bee has outsold the Bible without hardly any promo and so early ahead of its actual release. But who knows… Maybe she’ll prove us all wrong when the book actually hits shelves! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

