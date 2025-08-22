Lil Nas X Admitted The Last Few Years Were ‘Difficult’ For Him -- Months Before Arrest & Possible Overdose

Lil Nas X was struggling for a while before his arrest and hospitalization for a possible overdose this week.

As we previously reported, the 26-year-old singer was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a police officer early Thursday morning. He’d been spotted roaming around Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles in nothing but white underwear and matching cowboy boots. When officers arrived at the scene to help, he allegedly charged at them. They then restrained and handcuffed him. And since cops suspected his behavior was the result of a drug overdose, they took him to a nearby hospital.

Once released, the pop star was booked into a Van Nuys jail. As of Friday, he is still behind bars… and likely won’t get out before the weekend begins! Law enforcement told TMZ that since Nas was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer, he needs to appear before a judge and have his bail set. However, that will not happen until at least Monday because there are too many people ahead of him. And although he was booked on a misdemeanor, he couldn’t just be issued a citation and released like most. Being “cited out” only applies to nonviolent charges. Since Nas allegedly charged at the police officers, it’s an automatic appearance in front of the judge. And again, he is unable to bail out until after the weekend.

Related: Denise Richards Breaks Silence On ‘Difficult’ Divorce From Aaron Phypers

The news is heartbreaking and shocking. It’s clear the poor guy is going through it right now. And he apparently has been for a long time. Back in February, Nas even shared a video of himself where he owned up to being “flaky” and “very all over the place” while discussing his new era of music:

“I was for a long time. These last few years were pretty difficult for me. They have been pretty difficult for me. I’m just now, like arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I’m doing. And I’m trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all.”

It sounded like he was finally in a good place at the time. What happened? Watch the full video (below):

Lil Nas X shares an update about the past few years, new music & what’s coming VERY SOON ???? pic.twitter.com/aWsALiwKee — ᴍᴀᴊᴏʀ (@lilnasxmajor) February 19, 2025

Nas didn’t share why it was a tough few years. However, he previously opened up about how he started to self-medicate when his grandmother died in 2018. The Industry Baby artist told Variety back in January 2020:

“My grandmother passing — she was the first person close to me who died. It was devastating. And it made me a hypochondriac: I’d wake up, heart racing. It was scary.”

During this period, Nas said he began “smoking [weed] heavily,” which made him feel “more connected with the universe.” Grieving a loved one is never easy. And sadly, his struggles continued years later. In April, he was hospitalized because he suffered partial facial paralysis, losing “control of the right side” of his face. Oof.

We’re sending love to Nas — and hoping he figures all this out. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Share them in the comments.

[Image via Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube]