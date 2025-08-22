Lil Nas X Ditches Shirt While Wandering LA Hotel Hours Before Arrest & Possible Overdose

New footage is coming out of Lil Nas X’s bizarre behavior hours before his arrest.

According to surveillance footage obtained by TMZ on Friday, the 26-year-old pop star was wandering outside of the Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Sources confirmed that Nas was at the hotel, though he was not a guest of the place.

In the video, he is seen walking down the street and into the hotel’s courtyard area — fully clothed at first. He wore a cowboy hat, boots, jeans, and a short-sleeved shirt. While there, Nas stopped to fan himself at one point before heading into the lobby to get a cup of water. And when the singer took a seat on a nearby bench, he unbuttoned his shirt and took it off. It didn’t come back on, though. Nas only draped it over his shoulders as he walked back onto the street, where he then strolled away shirtless. Take a look at the footage (below):

We guess that was the start of his nearly naked adventures…

It was almost 15 hours later that he was caught on Ventura Boulevard — about 7 miles from the hotel — in nothing but white underwear and matching cowboy boots. That was at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday. When cops arrived on the scene, Nas allegedly charged at them. He was restrained and placed in handcuffs. Police speculated his behavior was the result of a drug overdose, so he was taken to the local hospital over an hour later. The Industry Baby artist was then booked on a misdemeanor charge of battery on a police officer.

We hope everything is OK with Lil Nas X…

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

