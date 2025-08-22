Denise Richards Breaks Silence On ‘Difficult’ Divorce From Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards is speaking out on her messy divorce from Aaron Phypers!

For the first time since Aaron filed for divorce last month and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accused him of physical abuse, she is opening up about what’s been going on in her personal life. The 54-year-old shared a new video on Instagram on Thursday, in which she initially joked:

“I was just checking in to see how your summer’s been going. Mine’s been wonderful.”

Oh, so a massive breakup, cheating and addiction allegations, and legal drama make for a great summer, huh? Well, obvi, no!

The reality star got real:

“It’s actually been s**tty, but I’m going to pretend like it’s all good. I’ve actually been posting on Instagram like nothing is going on in my life, and I can’t do that anymore because there’s something obviously going on.”

She went on to thank her fans for being “so kind and so supportive” throughout this time:

“I see all of your messages, I can’t comment because it’ll be taken out and put in the press, but I just wanted to, in all seriousness, say that this has been a very, very, very difficult time. It’s so hard to go through a divorce.”

Referring to her 2006 divorce from Charlie Sheen, she added:

“Many of you have gone through that. This isn’t my first one – this is my second one. I never thought I’d get divorced again. This is why I always say never say never.”

Aw! She continued:

“I really just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your supportive, kind, thoughtful, encouraging messages because this has been a very difficult time.”

The Wild Things alum didn’t have much to say about her current predicament, noting that there are “circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about — which one day I will talk about it when the timing is right.” In the meantime, she’s trying to “process everything and get through this”:

“It has not been easy, so your messages mean a lot.”

Also, the actress opened up about her decision to get reconstructive surgery, something that has emerged over the summer:

“During this time, some of you may know because it was put out there that I was having reconstructive surgery. I was open and honest about having reconstructive surgery for a TV show that I did. And then I had another surgery and I do want to post about that but I didn’t want to post about it during this and look inappropriate and have it seem insensitive to what I’m dealing with, but I also want to live my life and share my life, so that’s what I’m going to do and continue doing.”

The Bravo personality concluded:

“I just wanted to say thank you so much. It makes me want to cry seeing your messages because this is a very difficult time and you guys are all helping me through it. Thank you. Lots of love.”

She also panned the camera to show her dog Lily, noting she “says thank you too.”

Watch (below):

She seems to be handling this as well as she can be. This has no doubt been a very complicated split. We’re sending her love.

