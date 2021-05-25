Lil Nas X Recounts His Booty-Induced Wardrobe Malfunction On SNL!

Lil Nas X is opening up about the time his leather pants, well… opened up on live television!

The Grammy winner stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday and got candid about the wardrobe malfunction that went down during his first steamy Saturday Night Live performance after he dropped it a bit too low on a stripper pole.

Although his bare bottom was almost exposed to everyone in the audience — and everyone watching at home — the 22-year-old looked back at the performance fondly, telling Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Dave Grohl:

“That was a good time.”

We have to agree!

In case you missed it, the controversial artist donned a half-top and tight leather pants for his first set of the night, performing Montero (Call Me By Your Name) with a swarm of shirtless back-up dancers.

The performance was already one of the steamiest in recent SNL history, with lap dances and neck licking galore. But it almost became an R-rated number after LNX dropped low, low, low, lowwwwww on the stripper pole and popped back up with a flustered look on his face — as he had straight up ripped his pants.

He recalled:

“So I was pretty much going down on the pole, doing my little sexy dropdown, and boom, I feel air! I was like, ‘There’s definitely a breeze going on.’… I also felt like some popping still happening while I was down there, so I was like, ‘God, please don’t be on TV already.’ And SNL is actually live.”

Let’s just say it would have been a performance the world would never forget! (Just ask Janet Jackson…)

Video: Did Eurovision’s Winner Get Caught Snorting Cocaine On Live TV?!

Thankfully, the malfunction happened near the end of the song — but it still affected the performance. The hitmaker explained:

“At the end of the performance, the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me or whatever, and they were tugging on the pants, and I was like, ‘Please, God, no.’ [But] It was perfect timing. If that had ripped at any other [earlier] time during the performance, it would have been over.”

Phew!

And while Lil Nas X was certainly aware of the situation going on down there, he said that most of the crew — and even his backup dancers — didn’t realize anything was wrong. Explaining how he stayed put, covering himself up, as the crew told him he had to exit stage to get ready for his next set, the artist said:

“I said, ‘I literally cannot leave, or everybody here will see everything…. please bring me a towel!'”

Turns out, problematic pants weren’t the only hiccup for the star. Lil Nas X revealed he had to find a new team of dancers less than 24 hours before the performance because one of his original back-up dancers contracted COVID a day before the show, meaning the entire group had to be quarantined.

He shared:

“It was really scary. But we made it through the week though.”

We’re glad Nas got through the set — even if his leather pants didn’t!

Ch-ch-check out Nas’ now-infamous SNL performance and a clip from his Tonight Show appearance (below).

[Image via NBC]