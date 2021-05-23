Pete Davidson Shades Chrissy Teigen & Lil Nas X Rips His Pants In Sexy Montero Performance -- Plus More From SNL!

What a way to end a wild season of Saturday Night Live, guys! And while they still brought the funny as usual, it sure seemed to close off on such a somber note.

In the season finale cold open, some of the core cast members — Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Kate McKinnon — reflected on what a tumultuous year it has been and lives lost to the pandemic. At one point, McKinnon even got choked up while explaining how the cast has transitioned from colleagues to family members. Take a look (below):

It is hard to imagine a Saturday night without this foursome on our screens, but it definitely felt like they were all saying goodbye. Did anyone else get that impression, too? Or just us? Of course, no one has confirmed an exit and every finale always sparks speculation of who might call it quits. But we cannot deny that the whole moment just seemed like one last hurrah for the long-standing group.

Moving on to some happier times…

In her opening monologue, host Anya Taylor-Joy took a moment to acknowledge the first full house of fully vaccinated audience members of the entire season. The 25-year-old also couldn’t help but poke fun at her Queen’s Gambit character Beth Harmon, saying:

“If you haven’t seen Queen’s Gambit, I don’t know what you were doing in quarantine…There was Tiger King and Queen’s Gambit — that was the only new TV for months.”

The actress went on to comment on Beth’s usage of “green” tranquilizer pills that advance her chess skills, explaining:

“Queen’s Gambit really helped me prepare for SNL — if I get nervous, I’ll just take a handful of green pills and follow the cue cards.”

Joy then looked up at the ceiling to see some moving chess board pieces. Ch-ch-check out the monologue (below) to see what happened next:

Now, Pete Davidson had a lot to say during his surprise appearance on the Weekend Update. The 27-year-old comedian hopped on to share his thoughts on post-pandemic life and some of the pros of quarantine. And he especially didn’t hold back on shading Chrissy Teigen, who recently came under fire for her past offensive tweets:

“My therapist said it’s important to practice self-care, which is why she stopped taking my calls. If there’s one good thing about the pandemic besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives — I’m relieved.”

Ouch!! Then, in what felt like him signing off for good too, he thanked everyone for letting him into our lives every week. Take a look at the equally hilarious and emotional moment (below):

ICYMI, Lil Nas X served as the episode’s musical guest, performing a sexy routine to his hit song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). Unfortunately, he had a wardrobe malfunction as his tight pants ripped while pole dancing! He didn’t take it too seriously, though, hopping on Twitter to write:

NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV — nope ???? (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

at first i was afraid to even perform. then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then i ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol???? — nope ???? (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

We still loved it! Take a look at the HOT performance (below):

Also, check out his other showstopper act of Sun Goes Down (below):

Simply amazing! If you didn’t catch last night’s finale episode, here are the other sketches to watch (below):

Okay, Perezcious readers, what were your thoughts on the episode? Do U think Kate, Pete, Cecily, Kenan, and Aidy are leaving? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

