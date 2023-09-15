Lili Reinhart Opens Up About 'Cruel' Body Dysmorphia -- Over The Size Of Her Arms??

Lili Reinhart is laying it all out on the table.

On Thursday, the Riverdale actress took to X (Twitter) to talk candidly about the “cruel” body dysmorphia she suffers from, vulnerably sharing that her arms, in particular, are what she’s been zeroing in on lately:

“I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women. My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently? We’ve glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you’re a literal adolescent.”

She’s definitely right about the media. What we see represented is what we think we should look like, when the reality is every body is different and of no more or less value. And what we see represented far too often on magazine covers and social media is an idealized result of either impossibly perfect models or digital lies — many times both simultaneously! With that being said, though, she looks PERFECT:

Lili theorized in a follow up that it’s her OCD that contributes to her fixation, as she just can’t let the thoughts about her body go:

“I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD. Maybe it’s a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I’ve wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane. I wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren’t alone.”

I wanted to throw my own… — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 14, 2023

So sad. But it looks like she made the right move by opening up!

In her replies, social media users celebrated her vulnerability, while sharing their own. See (below):

i’ve always thought a lot about my arms and been rlly self conscious of them and hate them being seen on camera — Starlight ???? (@x0Starlight) September 15, 2023

you're so real for this, ily — shaelyn avalon (@shaelynavalon) September 15, 2023

omg i needed this so bad thank you Lili ???? i generally love my body EXCEPT my arms, i think they’re average size, but then i freak out when i see girls online with such teeny arms! & that’s no hate against them at all, but it def is hard sometimes not to compare — alex (@alex_kgray) September 14, 2023

What are YOUR thoughts on body dysmorphia, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Lili Reinhart/Instagram]