Royal Family SNUBS Prince Harry On 39th Birthday -- And Will From Now On!

Don’t expect the royal family to acknowledge Prince Harry‘s 39th birthday publicly!

For his big day, it appears the Duke of Sussex received a ton of love as he went out to dinner with Meghan Markle and friends, and people sang a rendition of Happy Birthday to him during a match for the Invictus Games. The Invictus organizers even sent him some well wishes on social media!

But when it comes to his family members? The royals have been noticeably quiet. In years prior, the royal family posted birthday wishes for Harry on their social media accounts. But when we looked at the royals pages this year, including @RoyalFamily and @KensingtonPalace, there has been zero acknowledgment of the special occasion!

Even with the nasty feud between the family members, you’d think maybe they’d post bday wishes out of imperial politesse. But no. The royals also have remained silent on the birthdays for Meghan, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, too. They’re done being polite.

But another reason for the snub? When King Charles was crowned last year, the family seemed to adopt a new rule and saved the birthday tributes for working royal family members and some of their kids. And since Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles, they were booted from the list! We guess it’s part of Charles’ new slimmed-down royal family directive (though kinda silly since tweets don’t cost a thing).

Also, Harry won’t even get to experience the usual ringing of Westminster Abbey‘s bells, as in years past, because they’ve limited that honor to only William, Charles, Queen Camilla, and Princess Catherine. Damn. Whether or not the Sussexes received a private message from some of his family members on their day remains unknown. However, we bet Prince William said absolutely nothing to his brother today!

Despite the snubs, though, Harry seems to be having a good time this year!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]