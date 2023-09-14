Kate Winslet Talks Going Nude For Movie After Months Of Not Being Able To Exercise AT ALL!

Kate Winslet was determined to make her upcoming film – no matter what obstacles got in her way.

Speaking with Vogue for a new cover story, the 47-year-old actress opened up about her new biopic Lee, where she portrayed fashion model Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, who became an acclaimed war correspondent for the magazine during World War II. And according to Kate, it was not easy creating this movie as she faced struggles behind the scenes from day one.

During the first day on set, Kate had been rehearsing a scene where Elizabeth is running down the streets of Saint-Malo in order to dodge bombs and gunfire when she suddenly slipped and injured her back:

“I had three massive hematomas on my spine, huge. I could barely stand up.”

Ouch! Despite her injury, though, Kate did not want to delay the film. So she pushed through the pain and continued to work a very intense schedule, getting up before 4:00 a.m., doing hair and makeup at 5:00 a.m., and being on set no later than 7:00 a.m. Although Kate wasn’t giving up when it came to the movie, she was still unable to do certain everyday activities for filming. How so? The damage to her back prevented her from exercising for months. As Kate explained, “the Peloton ride and 10 minutes of f**king abs” stopped for a bit.

However, she was not letting her lack of working out stop her from baring it all on camera! Kate had to show off her body, including one scene where she recreated the famous photo Miller took of friends picnicking topless in France and another where she is in a bikini top. And no matter what anyone said on set, she refused to hide the “softest version” of her body:

“You know I had to be really f**king brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that. And believe me, people amongst our own team would say, ‘You might just want to sit up a bit.’ And I’d go, Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that’s the way it’s going to be!’”

Yes, gurl!

After years of “consistently” being told she “was the wrong shape” or “would have to settle for less” due to her body, Kate has learned to ignore the negative comments. In fact, she’s tuning out the hateful chatter in all aspects of her life as she has not even read a review of a project she’s done since she was 21! The Mare of Easttown alum told Vogue:

“I think it probably stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and, actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s.”

Through this process of working on Lee, Kate explained she learned to let go even more:

“In a way it was weirdly good for me, to go f**k it: I’ve got to go easy on myself.”

It sounds like Lee ended up being an eye-opening experience for Kate! You can see her Vogue cover (below):

Stunning! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

