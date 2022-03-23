Lili Reinhart Declares 'Summer Body Trends Are Toxic'!

Leave it to Lili Reinhart to shower us with body positivity!

The Riverdale star has long used her platform to advocate for the issues she’s passionate about, whether it’s body image, mental health, LGBTQ+ issues, racism, and much more. She frequently uses her social media to encourage her fans to embrace self love, earning her a place as one of young Hollywood’s best role models.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old lived up to her reputation with another timely body positive post. She wrote:

“Reminder to myself, and to all—you don’t need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top. These ‘summer body’ trends are toxic. Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don’t let it stop you from enjoying anything.”

Preach, sister!

The actress has a history of tweeting this kind of inspirational message to her followers. Back in October, she posted:

“Hey queens, don’t disrespect your divine feminine by talking shit about your body, let alone others’.”

And in March 2021, she reflected:

“I think the most important [thing] we can all do is try to love ourselves.

Laying the foundation of self love means you don’t have to rely on other people to make you feel happy. You can give that to yourself.

It’s a lot of hard work, and it can be scary… but the end result is priceless. I promise.”

But Lili isn’t just preaching to the choir with her posts. This wisdom comes hard-earned from struggling with self acceptance. Earlier this year, she posted on her Instagram Story:

“I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it’s gotten pretty severe in the last week. So, I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone.”

She added that being in an industry “that is so obsessed with womens’ bodies and weights” had messed with her “own body acceptance and positivity.” She continued:

“I know I’m not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my body. And it’s heartbreaking that this feeling is understood by so many of us. Let’s continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness.”

We really appreciate Lili for continuing to share these reflections with us. And not only that she’s willing to put her own struggles out there, but that she’s able to articulate it so eloquently. We know it means a lot to her fans!

