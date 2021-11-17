Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Relationship With French Rapper All Thanks To New PDA Pics!

Lily-Rose Depp has a new man in her life!

On Sunday, the 22-year-old actress was photographed casually strolling through the parking lot of a grocery store in Los Angeles with 26-year-old French rapper Yassine Stein. Photos of the two showed them with their arms around one another as they pushed their shopping cart and held onto some caffeinated beverages. FYI, it looks like Lily-Rose opted for a matcha latte — but that is a minor detail here! She and Yassine were then also spotted in the middle of locking lips, thus confirming she has someone new by her side now! You can ch-ch-check out the photos HERE.

This comes just three months after the model was rumored to be dating Austin Butler after they were seen kissing each other on the streets of London following dinner with a friend. Guess their romance fizzled out!

Before that, she was with Timothée Chalamet. While she never publicly acknowledged their relationship, it was pretty much confirmed they were together after they were snapped smoochin’ on a yacht at the 2019 Venice Film Festival — something the Dune actor admitted completely embarrassed him. Fans didn’t even learn that Timothée and Lily-Rose broke up when British Vogue noted he was “currently single” in their May 2020 issue.

