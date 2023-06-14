The Weeknd Reacts To Backlash Over His The Idol Naughty Scenes...

The Weeknd is addressing his highly talked about moments in The Idol, and apparently they’re all part of the plan…

If you’ve been keeping up with the controversial HBO show, it might be becoming increasingly difficult for you to take the Blinding Lights performer’s role seriously. From awkward deliveries, to downright cringey sex scenes, he’s definitely not acting on the same level as Lily-Rose Depp. But according to him, his character, Tedros, is being received exactly as intended.

In a Tuesday interview with GQ, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, revealed that there’s supposed to be “nothing sexy about” his controversial sex scene with Lily-Rose’s character Jocelyn in episode two:

“There’s nothing sexy about it. When we use Basic Instinct as a reference, we’re using [Paul Verhoeven]. Verhoeven is the king of ‘90s satire thriller – yes, there’s moments of ‘sexy’ in his films but there are other moments that are very cheesy and hilarious. However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.”

Hmmm, we don’t know about that… It kinda just sounds like he’s trying to side step all the criticism to label himself as a great actor? You liked his performance? Oh, yup, that was the intention. You hated it? Also the intention. “Embarrassed” by his performance? You guessed it — part of the plan.

He added in his interview:

“You look at [Tedros], and this is a score — Jocelyn might be the biggest score he’s ever had. It’s very obvious. He’s over-indulging, he walks into this house looking around like, ‘Goddamn, am I way over my head? This can be the biggest job I’ve ever done.’ Whatever it is that he’s doing. Even the sex, it’s so gluttonous. Especially in episode 2. ‘Gluttony’ is the only word I can think of [to describe it]. He can’t believe he’s there. He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity that you find in a psychopath, the chink in his armor.”

Something just tells us if Twitter had reacted more warmly to his performance, he wouldn’t be labeling his character a “loser.” But that’s just us! He continued:

“With this show, we love to play with the emotions. We’re puppet-mastering your feelings through the show. It’s never a consistent tone, and that’s on purpose. No matter how dark a scene is, you can find the comedy in it.”

Well, there definitely are some good performances to watch in The Idol. We just don’t know if Abel is necessarily one of them as we head into episode three this Sunday… What’s for sure is Hollywood should get him on the PR team for more bad projects, because he’s sure got a way with spinning the narrative! LOLz!

What are YOUR thoughts on his performance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

