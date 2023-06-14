Wow! Lily-Rose Depp Calls Girlfriend 070 Shake The 'Love Of My Life'!

Lily-Rose Depp has fallen head over heels!

The Idol actress celebrated her girlfriend 070 Shake‘s 26th birthday on Tuesday with a series of snapshots shared to her Instagram Story — and she had a big revelation to make at the same time! She gushed:

“Happy birthday love of my life”

Aww!!!

Alongside the message, she posted a picture of the rapper with her arm around the 24-year-old as they posed for a mirror selfie. The tribute also included a pic of them kissing, captioned “Te amo Dani,” referencing the Escapism artist’s real name, Danielle Balbuena. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

They’re fallin’ hard for each other just weeks after confirming their romance! Lily-Rose, who is notoriously private about her love life, took to social media last month to go IG official with the musician after four months of dating. And now this?! So cute!

The couple was also spotted holding hands while on a coffee run in New York City earlier in the day. The musician appeared to wrap her arm around Johnny Depp‘s daughter as they walked. If you didn’t know, the pair first sparked dating rumors in February after they were seen hanging out at Paris Fashion Week. Looks like this love is too good to keep on the down low! Hope it was a great birthday!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Billboard/YouTube & Lily-Rose Depp/Instagram]