Linda Evangelista Gives Rare Comment About Her Co-Parenting Relationship With Salma Hayek!

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek are co-parenting goals!

For those who don’t know, the 58-year-old supermodel dated François-Henri Pinault for four months between 2005 and 2006. They had a son named Augie together in October of 2006. Although Linda didn’t publicly reveal who the dad was at the time, she confirmed the billionaire fathered the kid after filing court documents to seek child support in 2011. Before then, François began dating Salma in 2009 and got married that same year. This made the Frida star a stepmom to a now-16-year-old Augie. The couple welcomed their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault the following year.

So it’s one big blended family, we have here! However, it doesn’t get talked about too much. We often hear about other celebrities’ step-family situations, like the one with Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and Ben Affleck. But rarely do we get a glimpse into the situation with François, Linda, and Salma. Fortunately for those curious, though, the fashionista gave a rare insight into the co-parenting relationship in her cover story for Vogue’s September issue! And y’all, these guys seem so close!

During the interview, Linda shared a touching memory about Salma. She recalled how she had been sick during Thanksgiving one year. Instead of celebrating alone, the 56-year-old actress and Valentina dropped everything and flew to wherever she had been so she wouldn’t be alone. Oh, and also to cook her some dinner! Linda told the outlet:

“I was sick at Thanksgiving. And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner.”

That is so sweet!!!

But it wasn’t an ordinary dinner! According to Linda, Salma made a whole “feast” of the dishes she loved:

“She asked what I wanted — it was a very eclectic wish list. I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving, I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.’ And poof, she was here.”

Wow. We love to hear about such a strong and beautiful co-parenting bond! Reactions to what Linda had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

