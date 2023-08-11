'90s Supermodels Take Over Vogue!

The best of all time are back!

This month’s issue of Vogue sees the return of four of the biggest supermodels of all time — Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, and Linda Evangelista.

Video: Cindy Crawford Recreates Her Iconic Pepsi Ad!

The foursome came back to promote their new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Super Models, but most importantly they did what they do best — posing for some AH-Mazing photos, both together and individually! See the cover, some highlights from the spread, and even a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot (below)!

They’ve still got it!

[Image via Vogue/YouTube.]