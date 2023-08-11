Got A Tip?

'90s Supermodels Take Over Vogue!

Vogue 90s Supermodels Naomi Campbell Cindy Crawford Christy Turlington Linda Evangelista

The best of all time are back!

This month’s issue of Vogue sees the return of four of the biggest supermodels of all time — Naomi CampbellChristy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, and Linda Evangelista.

Video: Cindy Crawford Recreates Her Iconic Pepsi Ad!

The foursome came back to promote their new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Super Models, but most importantly they did what they do best — posing for some AH-Mazing photos, both together and individually! See the cover, some highlights from the spread, and even a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot (below)!

 

They’ve still got it!

[Image via Vogue/YouTube.]

Aug 11, 2023 10:49am PDT

