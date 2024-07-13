Fan Favorite Olivia Flowers FIRED From Southern Charm Ahead Of Season 10: 'I Wanted Another Season'

It is sadly time to say goodbye to a beloved Southern Charm cast member.

After months of rumors, Olivia Flowers confirmed on the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast that she won’t be returning for Season 10 of the Bravo reality series — and her sudden departure was “not [her] choice” at all! She was FIRED! The 32-year-old television personality confessed she now has “a lot more free time” since she’s “not on this new season,” saying:

“It wasn’t my choice. A lot of people think I made the choice, like, I have this new relationship and I’m choosing another path.”

That was not the case, though. According to Olivia, she was axed from the show “a few weeks before filming” started again. And the reason producers gave for her firing? Olivia feels it was total BS! She explained:

“I got the call. The production company was just like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much. We’re noticing on your Instagram you’re in Texas, you’ve got this new boyfriend, and it just seems like you’re choosing a different path. I don’t think it’s choosing a different path. I’m just kinda living my life. My parents had just moved to Texas, and the boyfriend thing just happened very randomly. I’m really glad… like, he was the best part that came out of that year.”

Related: Is Teresa Giudice Actually Thinking About Leaving RHONJ??!

Umm… Wouldn’t Bravo have wanted to highlight these exciting changes in her life? Especially for a fan favorite like Olivia? Plus, she is not the first cast member — or Bravolebrity for that matter — to be traveling around the country or world in between filming! So, yeah, we can see why this excuse was odd to Olivia!

Ultimately, she “wish[es] there had been more communication” with her because she didn’t know her actions were “working against” her. Olivia is also “super bummed” not to return since she wanted to show a different side of her after last season was “heavy” due to the death of her brother Connor:

“I wanted to have another season to get to be more me. Last season was very heavy, and I was honestly trying to keep my head above water.”

The reality star, who joined the cast in Season 8 while dating ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll, added she was “looking forward” to the chance to “be [her]self, show [her] personality and explore new friendships.” Oof. Despite how things ended, Olivia “hope[s] the door is not closed for good” on her return to Southern Charm. Hopefully not! Watch a clip from the podcast (below):

Oof…

Bravo may be second-guessing their decision now, especially since fans are outraged Olivia won’t be back! They took to the Instagram comments sections to slam the network’s “strange” move and begged to “bring her back!” See the reactions (below):

“This is a really odd choice by production. She kind of was the whole season last year. I think it’s weird to not close off her story for us. Southern Charm has a history of dropping the good ones without warning.” “They did her dirty. She deserves another season. Especially after last season. Not cool.” “We want olivia back! She was the only storyline last year.” “I’m disappointed she’s not on the next season! Olivia has always been genuinely herself.” “This is so upsetting. Olivia, hands down, you were amazing. You were the best casting on this show in a long time. Happy you’re happy but this was a bad bravo decision.” “@bravotv @bravoandy did our girl Olivia sooooooo dirty after her having such a heavy season last year and carrying the rest of the cast on her back.” “So sad. She is definitely going to be missed. Fav girl on the cast” “I can’t understand why they got rid of her. If anything her travel and new boyfriend would have brought something different, interesting and entertaining” “I do not understand why production chose to move forward without her. It makes ZERO Sense.” “She was robbed!!! Also, Shep travels non stop when the show is not in production. Ridiculous!!! We want her back.” “This makes me sad! @oliviabflowers is one of the biggest reasons i watched” “I think it’s very strange they cut her, she was my favorite!”

Olivia will be missed for sure! What are YOUR thoughts on Bravo’s decision to get rid of her, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]