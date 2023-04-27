Lindsay Lohan Is ‘So Grateful’ In New Baby Bump Pics!

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her growing belly!

Early Thursday morning, the Mean Girls star took to Instagram to share a new carousel of images that show off her beautiful baby bump — and lots of festivities with friends and family!

Related: Meghan Trainor Reveals The Sex Of Baby No. 2!!

The upload featured a look at Lindsay in a stunning white dress as she cradled her bump, selfies with friends, a shot of her lavish baby shower, and dinner with the whole Lohan crew, including parents Dina and Michael, brothers Cody and Michael Jr., and sister Aliana. She captioned the photo dump:

“Good times. So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!”

Scroll through the photos (below):

Gal pal Paris Hilton took to the comments to share her well wishes, writing:

“So happy for you love!”

So sweet! We’re sure she’ll have a ton of new momma tips for Lindsay once the big day comes.

This, of course, comes one week after the Falling for Christmas star celebrated her baby shower with all her loved ones. This new post def gives a few more looks into the happy day!

Lohan and her husband of one year, Bader Shammas, announced their exciting pregnancy news in a post last month, in which the red head gushed about being “blessed and excited.” We’re so excited for the happy couple! Pregnancy looks great on her.

Share your thoughts on Lindsay’s newest post in the comments down below!

[Images via Lindsay Lohan/Instagram]