Lindsay Lohan Is A 'Natural Mother' With New Baby Son Luai: 'She Is In Her Element'

Lindsay Lohan is loving the mom life!

According to US Weekly on Monday, everyone’s favorite redhead and her hubby Bader Shammas have been settling into the parent life quite nicely. Last month, the couple welcomed their first child — a baby boy named Luai — to the world, and things have been going swimmingly:

“[Lindsay] is the best she [has] ever been.”

Aww!

The source said the 37-year-old actress is taking on the mom role like a “natural” — and she’s absolutely killing it:

“She is in her element as a mom. She’s doing yoga, meditating and exercising. She’s really good at time management with the baby and taking care of herself at the same time. She feels adamant that taking care of herself and loving herself is just as important as taking care of her baby. She knows that being there for herself is so healthy in order to take care of Luai and to be the best mom she can be.”

Love, love, love! Way to go, LiLo!

And dad is doing a wonderful job, too! Along with the help of the fam, Luai has a dream team taking care of him:

“Bader is really a hands-on dad. Lindsay’s mom, Dina, and siblings Cody and Ali have also been there to help. So she has constant support for a few months.”

According to the insider, the birth went really great for the Freaky Friday alum. They noted the birthing process “went really well [and] it wasn’t dramatic. … It happened smoothly and seamlessly”. Now, the new momma is “resting and taking care of the baby” alongside Bader:

“It’s a true partnership.”

Lindsay has also been really enjoying bonding Luai, as the source noted:

“She created another little person and feels so close and attached to Luai. She’s so calm and relaxed.”

How sweet!

Last week on Instagram, The Parent Trap star shared a GORG mirror selfie showing off her post-partum body. In the caption, she poked a little fun at her iconic role in Mean Girls, writing:

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner”

Lindsay sure is rocking motherhood! We love to see it! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Lindsay Lohan/Instagram]