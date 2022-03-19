Lisa Bonet Spotted Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring Amid Jason Momoa Split!

Are things truly over between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet?!

Two months after announcing their split, the 54-year-old actress was spotted sporting a very inneresting piece of jewelry – her wedding ring! In pictures published by People on Friday, Bonet was rocking a Bob Marley t-shirt, blue floral wrap, and hat while shopping in the Topanga Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday. But as we mentioned, the most prominent piece was the sparkler she was still wearing on that finger! Ch-ch-check out the snaps HERE!

The sighting comes after the couple announced they were separating after four years of marriage and more than 16 years together as a couple. At the time, Momoa and Bonet said in a statement:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible.”

Related: Queen Elizabeth Secretly Devastated By Her Children’s Divorces!



As for a reason for their split? A source previously shared with Entertainment Tonight that their divorce was a long time coming as they “were struggling in their relationship for quite some time.” They added:

“When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened. He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship.”

It sounded like the distance became too much for Momoa and Bonet. However, they may have worked past their issues if there is any truth to those reconciliation rumors! As we previously reported, sources came forward revealing that the two might be calling off their split. In fact, the insiders noted that they were “already living together again” just weeks after announcing their breakup, spilling:

Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

While the reconciliation has not been confirmed by the two yet, it is very interesting that Lisa is still wearing her wedding band amid the rumors! Nevertheless, Momoa and Bonet have continued to show that their family was still as close as ever. Earlier this month, the 42-year-old Marvel actor showed support for his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, at the premiere of The Batman, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here…It’s still family, you know?”

Who knows what is going on with these two, Perezcious readers! But we certainly would not be upset if they pulled a Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor and decided to give things another go! Reactions? Do you think Jason and Lisa are still together? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the reconciliation rumors in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]