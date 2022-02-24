Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Really Are Back Together After Split! Read His Explanation!

Romantic reunions can be rare — so it’s always a treat to write about celebs getting back together!

In this case, it’s an especially happy occasion, because Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were one of Hollywood’s most solid success stories. Before their split, the couple had been together for almost two decades. But back in May 2017, they announced they were parting ways.

They shared in a statement:

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Now, fast forward a couple more years, and it seems as though the heartbreak has healed! In a new profile for Esquire, the funnyman revealed that the co-parents had decided to quarantine together back in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first began so that he could be there for their two kids. He explained:

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

OMG, so wonderful! We’ve seen a lot of pandemic breakups, but not so many pandemic reconciliations. We always love to hear when something good comes out of these turbulent times. As for what helped the pair to fall back in love, the Zoolander star spoke metaphorically, reflecting:

“A few years ago, I realized I don’t like horseback riding. If there’s an opportunity to go horseback riding, I’m probably not going to do it. Now, I like horses! I think they’re beautiful. I like petting them. I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses. I just don’t really love riding horses. And once you know that, it just saves a lot of energy.”

Hmm — not sure how that applies in the context of their marriage, but there’s probably some good advice in there. Getting a bit more literal, he said:

“So, yeah, I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me.’ If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.'”

That’s a really valuable lesson to learn. There’s always room to grow and change in a relationship. Sometimes that means growing apart, but we love to hear about a couple growing together. Congrats to Ben and Christine on the reunion!!

