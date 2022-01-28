Jason Momoa Is Still Being A Proud Stepdad To Zoë Kravitz After Lisa Bonet Split

If you thought Jason Momoa was going to stop being a super sweet dad just because he and Lisa Bonet were splitting up, think again!

The Aquaman star is still a proud poppa to Zoë Kravitz, as he shared the poster for her entry into the DC movie universe he’s been so enjoying, The Batman.

Zoë is playing Catwoman in the upcoming reimagining, something that makes her superhero stepfather “so proud” as he wrote in the caption promoting her upcoming blockbuster:

Jason and Lisa announced just two weeks ago that they were divorcing after four years of marriage. They had actually been dating for 16 years though, first getting together way back in 2005. That means Jason has been a part of Lenny Kravitz‘s daughter’s life since she was just 17 — nearly half her life!

We’re glad to see that after declaring their “devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children” that these two are walking the walk.

See Zoë in action as Catwoman in the latest trailer for The Batman (below):

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Warner Bros/YouTube.]